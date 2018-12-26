Canfield’s Chemistry Olympics

By Amanda Tonoli

CANFIELD

Students applied their chemistry knowledge for Canfield High School’s second Chemistry Olympics.

“It allows students to apply what they’re learning to a real situation,” said Tom Slaven, Canfield High chemistry teacher. “Every competition is designed to make [students] apply chemistry concepts.”

Chemistry students from the first semester divided into teams of four and competed in seven events designed to apply the concepts learned in the courses. The students competed for medals in the individual events and an overall champion trophy.

Different levels of chemistry students compete; the competition requires only first-level knowledge.

Slaven said it was a nice activity.

“It gets them up and moving and applying their knowledge practically,” he said. “We’ll do this again in the spring.”

Sophomore student Abby Stilton agreed with Slaven.

“It’s a nice break from the regular stuff,” she said.

Sophomore Cory Rose said it’s nice to do something other than just writing all day.

“It’s really fun, and we are obviously learning stuff, but we are also applying what we’re learning,” said Camryn Kohout, junior student.

Holly Eberly, junior student, agreed.

“It’s fun because it’s competitive and we get to learn while doing it, as well,” she said.

Results of the Chemistry Olympics were not immediately available.