Driver license centers to be closed
HARRISBURG, PA.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced that all driver license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed next Tuesday for the New Year’s holiday.
Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online at www.dmv.pa.gov.
