Driver license centers to be closed


December 26, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

HARRISBURG, PA.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced that all driver license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed next Tuesday for the New Year’s holiday.

Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online at www.dmv.pa.gov.

State Digest, A5

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$279900


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$650000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$519000