Broncos' Lindsay finished for season
ENGLEWOOD, Colo.
Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay’s sensational rookie season is over after tests showed he sustained major damage to his right wrist in Denver’s loss at Oakland on Monday, a person with knowledge of the MRI results told The Associated Press.
The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team was off on Christmas Day, confirmed a report by 9News in Denver that medical tests Tuesday morning revealed ligament damage and a possible scaphoid fracture.
Lindsay will miss the Broncos’ final game against the Chargers (11-4) on Sunday, and it appears unlikely he’ll be able to play in the Pro Bowl next month after becoming the first undrafted offensive rookie in NFL history to earn a Pro Bowl selection.
Lindsay was injured in the Broncos’ 27-14 loss to the Raiders on Monday night, a third consecutive defeat that ensured the team of back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 1971-72.
He’ll be replaced by fellow rookie Royce Freeman and Devontae Booker on Sunday, when they’ll need seek to avoid posting double-digit losses in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1966-67.
