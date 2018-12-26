3 men arrested in 2017 mass shooting at Ohio gender reveal party


December 26, 2018 at 12:32p.m.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities say they’ve arrested three men in a 2017 shooting that left one woman dead and eight wounded at a gender-reveal party.

Police near Cincinnati announced today the arrests of Roshawn Bishop, James Echols and Michael Sanon.

A grand jury indicted them on a variety of charges in the shootings at what was believed to be a pregnant woman’s gender reveal party.

Court records do not show whether the three men in custody have attorneys.

The gunfire at a home in Colerain Township killed 22-year-old Autum Garrett of Andrews, Ind.

Police say the shooting was targeted and drug-related. Three children and a dog were among the wounded.

Authorities have said a 21-year-old woman who claimed she lost her child after being shot wasn’t pregnant.

