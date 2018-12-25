St. Elizabeth Boardman garners recognition for patient experience

YOUNGSTOWN

Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital has been awarded the Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award for surgical services, ranking the facility among the best in the nation for patient experience.

Presented annually, the award honors clients who consistently sustained performance in the top 5 percent of all Press Ganey participants during the course of one year.

“This recognition truly comes from our patients,” said Genie Aubel, president of St. Elizabeth Boardman. “Our team works tirelessly to take care of our patients as they would their own family,” she said.

Jewish Organizations collect, distribute winter wear for kids

YOUNGSTOWN

Jewish Family Services and Akiva Academy teamed up for a winter coat, hat, and glove drive that garnered more than 80 coats and numerous gloves and hats that were donated to Youngstown City Schools to benefit children and adolescents in need.

Jewish Family Services, an agency of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation, meets the social-service needs of the community through diverse programs and services, including guardianships, counseling, group housing, and Meals on Wheels.

Akiva Academy offers K-8 students an academic experience based on collaborative, project-based and technology-driven learning methods to maximize students’ potential.

Abdu center praised for patient satisfaction

YOUNGSTOWN

For the sixth year in a row, the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center earned the Guardian of Excellence Award for patient satisfaction from Press Ganey Associates Inc. The award honors health care facilities that consistently perform in the top 5 percent for patient satisfaction among Press Ganey clients.

“The results of our patient-satisfaction survey is a testament to the dedication, compassion and skill of our technical and office staff, and confirms that we are exceeding our patients’ expectations,” said Juli Dulay, manager of the breast care center.

For information on how to support Joanie’s Promise or other causes that seek to improve the health of Mahoning Valley residents, call Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley at 330-729-1180.