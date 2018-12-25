Selected local stocks
STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE
Alcoa Inc., 25.15-1.24
Aqua America, .20 32.38 -1.49
Avalon Holdings,2.620.03
Chemical Bank, .2835.08-0.78
Community Health Sys, .212.83-0.06
Cortland Bancorp, .1121.000.00
Farmers Nat., .0711.56 -0.53
First Energy, .36 35.84-1.35
Fifth/Third, .1622.36-0.37
First Niles Financial, .057.750.00
FNB Corp., .129.47-0.17
General Motors, .3832.37-0.61
General Electric, .126.92-0.23
Huntington Bank, .11 11.29-0.30
JP Morgan Chase, .5692.14-2.03
Key Corp, .1113.82-0.48
Macy’s, .38 28.15-0.05
Parker Hannifin, .76141.11-4.47
PNC, .75109.71-1.78
Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88160.66-4.22
Stoneridge 22.49 -0.34
United Comm. Fin., .06 8.49-0.10
Selected prices from Monday’s close.
