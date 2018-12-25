Selected local stocks


December 25, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 25.15-1.24

Aqua America, .20 32.38 -1.49

Avalon Holdings,2.620.03

Chemical Bank, .2835.08-0.78

Community Health Sys, .212.83-0.06

Cortland Bancorp, .1121.000.00

Farmers Nat., .0711.56 -0.53

First Energy, .36 35.84-1.35

Fifth/Third, .1622.36-0.37

First Niles Financial, .057.750.00

FNB Corp., .129.47-0.17

General Motors, .3832.37-0.61

General Electric, .126.92-0.23

Huntington Bank, .11 11.29-0.30

JP Morgan Chase, .5692.14-2.03

Key Corp, .1113.82-0.48

Macy’s, .38 28.15-0.05

Parker Hannifin, .76141.11-4.47

PNC, .75109.71-1.78

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88160.66-4.22

Stoneridge 22.49 -0.34

United Comm. Fin., .06 8.49-0.10

Selected prices from Monday’s close.

