Racino employee robbed at gunpoint in Ohio parking lot
Associated Press
CINCINNATI
Authorities are searching for a suspect police say robbed a southwest Ohio racino employee at gunpoint.
Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil says an aggravated robbery took place Monday at 2:14 a.m. in Belterra Park parking lot. The park just east of Cincinnati offers gambling and horse racing.
Police say an employee was getting into his vehicle when a male suspect brandishing a rifle demanded money. Police say he escaped with an undetermined amount of cash.
No one was injured.
Police are investigating.
