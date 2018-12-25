Racino employee robbed at gunpoint in Ohio parking lot


December 25, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

CINCINNATI

Authorities are searching for a suspect police say robbed a southwest Ohio racino employee at gunpoint.

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil says an aggravated robbery took place Monday at 2:14 a.m. in Belterra Park parking lot. The park just east of Cincinnati offers gambling and horse racing.

Police say an employee was getting into his vehicle when a male suspect brandishing a rifle demanded money. Police say he escaped with an undetermined amount of cash.

No one was injured.

Police are investigating.

