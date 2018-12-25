move our mission

The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley’s goal is to help clients find employment and permanent housing and connect them with local agencies that can provide any service they need to help with mental, physical and financial problems.

The mission also provides temporary shelter and three meals a day for clients. Move Our Mission is a campaign to raise the money needed to build a new shelter.

How You Can Help: Donate at moveourmission.org, drop off monetary donations at the rescue mission or mail a check to 962 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Youngstown OH 44510.