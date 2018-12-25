Leavittsburg man charged after passing out in truck, which hit another vehicle

Staff report

WARREN

There were numerous automobile crashes in the city over the weekend, including one at 1:17 p.m. Sunday in which the vehicle of a passed-out driver crossed West Market Street and crashed into an unoccupied, parked car.

A crash report says a vehicle driven by Michael T. Onder, 36, of Eagle Creek Road, Leavittsburg, had left the parking lot of the Red and White Supermarket, 1104 W. Market St., and Onder “overdosed.” His pickup truck crossed West Market Street and hit a parked car on the other side of West Market.

When police arrived at the Central Social Club, 1171 W. Market, Onder was unconscious in his truck in the Central Social Club parking lot.

Bystanders told police the truck was still in drive. The officer got Onder’s locked door open because his window was down slightly. The officer yelled at Onder and rubbed Onder’s sternum but got no response. Onder’s head was back and he had “snoring respiration,” the officer said.

Ambulance personnel administered naloxone, the opiate-reversal drug, and Onder woke up.

Police found a small amount of suspected heroin in Onder’s pants pocket, as well as a hypodermic syringe in the driver’s door area.

The car’s owner told police she had just parked her car at the social club when she saw the truck crossing Market Street from the parking lot of the Red & White Supermarket and striking her car. She could not see the driver because he was “hunched over,” she said.

Onder was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center, where he told an officer he had done heroin earlier Sunday. He was arraigned Monday on charges of possession of drug-abuse instruments, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and driving without a license.

An additional charge may be filed after the suspected heroin is tested by the state crime lab, police said.

These were some of the other crashes reported:

A vehicle entered the parking lot of Circle K, 606 N. Park Ave., at 12:49 a.m. Friday and failed to stop, breaking the front window. The unidentified driver then backed up and went west on Washington Street Northwest, hitting a fence at a home in the 500 block of Washington Street and knocking it down. A female in the house woke up and yelled at the driver, who left the scene.

A city man reported at 2:27 p.m. Friday his vehicle was hit in the parking lot of one of the two Giant Eagle supermarkets in the city. Witnesses said a blue Honda Civic hit it.

A Youngstown man reported he was westbound on East Market Street near state Route 82 when a red vehicle scraped his vehicle and would not stop. The victim followed the vehicle until they got to Griswold Street Northeast and notified police of their location.