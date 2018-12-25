Feds recommend consecutive sentence in gun case

By Joe Gorman

Federal prosecutors are asking a judge that a man sentenced to nine years in prison after being convicted of a shooting at an Austintown Walmart receive a consecutive sentence on a federal charge.

Prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum to Judge Donald Nugent of the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio that Terrance Craig deserves a consecutive sentence on federal firearms charges on top of the nine years he received for the Walmart shooting because of his substantial criminal record, the fact he committed a crime while on parole and that he lied under oath in court.

Craig, 26, was convicted June 27 before Judge Nugent in a jury trial of being a felon in possession of a firearm for his Nov. 26, 2017, arrest by Youngstown police.

Officers were answering a gunfire call on the East Side and saw Craig, who they knew was wanted by Austintown police on a charge of felonious assault in an Oct. 30, 2017, shooting at the Walmart on Mahoning Avenue in Austintown that injured a man.

Craig was caught after a short foot chase. Inside the car he was driving police found a 9 mm handgun and an extended magazine.

Craig was convicted June 19 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in the shooting case and received a sentence of nine years in prison.

Federal sentencing guidelines call for a sentence ranging from 210 to 262 months in prison. Prosecutors are asking for a sentence in the high end of that range and for the sentence to be consecutive to his sentence from common pleas court.

In their memorandum, prosecutors said Craig was sentenced to six months’ incarceration in 2008 in juvenile court on drug and fleeing and eluding charges.

In 2009, he was sentenced to six months in juvenile incarceration on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In 2010, he received a sentence of six years in prison on three counts of aggravated robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He was on parole for these crimes when the shooting at Walmart occurred.

Prosecutors said in his trial, Craig lied about how many times he had a gun in the past.