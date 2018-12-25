Housing sales down

YOUNGSTOWN

November housing sales in the Mahoning Valley were down slightly from November of last year, according to numbers reported by area realtors.

In Mahoning County, 198 houses sold last month, down 3.4 percent from November 2017’s 205 sales.

Columbiana County’s 81 sales were the same as November 2017 sales.

In Trumbull County, November’s 179 sales were a 5.8 percent decrease from last November’s 190 sales.

In November, the average sales price was up 9 percent to $121,110 in Columbiana County; up 28.9 percent to $141,127 in Mahoning County; and up 11.4 percent to $110,300 in Trumbull County.

Free coffee at Sheetz

ALTOONA, PA.

Sheetz will offer customers a free cup of coffee all day today and from 4 p.m. Dec. 31 to 4 p.m. Jan. 1.

Guests can walk into any store to take advantage of the offer for a free medium self-serve coffee. Today’s offer runs from midnight to midnight.

Nearly 30 killed in attack in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan

A suicide bomber and extremists armed with assault rifles and explosives attacked a government building in the Afghan capital in an eight-hourlong siege that left 29 people dead and more than 20 wounded, authorities said. It ended when the three gunmen were killed.

The toll could rise as police continue to search the smoldering building, Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said.

The attack began when the suicide bomber blew up his explosives-laden car in front of the multistory building that houses a public welfare department in an eastern neighborhood of Kabul, Danish said.

Minutes later, three gunmen entered the building and rampaged through the office complex hunting for victims.

Some employees managed to barricade themselves inside offices while police quickly evacuated 357 people, officials said.

Witnesses reported hearing at least five explosions as police and gunmen traded fire. One officer died and three were wounded.

UK bans 3rd-party sales of pups, kittens

LONDON

Britain has banned third-party sales of puppies and kittens to protect the animals from exploitation.

The government says the new law will help crack down on “puppy farms” and make it harder for unscrupulous dealers who have little regard for animal welfare.

Animal Welfare Minister David Rutley said the ban “is part of our commitment to make sure the nation’s much-loved pets get the right start in life.”

The decision follows a public consultation that found overwhelming support for banning third-party sales.

Under the new measure, people wishing to adopt a puppy or kitten would have to deal directly with a breeder or a re-homing center, rather than pet shops or other commercial dealers.

Animal welfare groups praised the government measure as an important step forward.

Staff/wire reports