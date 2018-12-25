christmas What’s open/closed

A checklist of local, state and federal institutions and local businesses closed today for Christmas Day. Residents of communities not listed should check their governmental office schedules.

City offices: Youngstown, Warren, Niles, Salem, Sharon, New Castle; Newton Falls Municipal Court, closed today and Wednesday.

County offices: Columbiana, Mahoning, Mercer, Trumbull, Lawrence, Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission, closed.

All state, federal offices: Closed today. No mail delivery.

Schools: Warren, closed until Jan. 1; Youngstown, Sharon and New Castle, closed until Jan. 2; Niles, Salem and Youngstown Diocese, closed until Jan. 4.

Universities: Youngstown State; Kent State at Trumbull, closed through Jan. 3; Eastern Gateway Community College, closed through Jan. 1.

Western Reserve Transit Authority (WRTA): Closed.

Public libraries: Youngstown-Mahoning County; Warren-Trumbull; Hubbard Public Library; Bristol Public Library, Bristolville; McKinley Memorial Library, Niles; and Newton Falls Public Library, closed. Kinsman Free Public Library and Girard Free Library, closed through Wednesday.

Stock market: Stifel Nicolaus, closed.

Banks: First National Bank, Cortland Banks, Farmers National Bank, Chemical Bank, Warren, Home Savings & Loan, Charter One; Huntington Bank, Austintown, Key Bank; PNC Ohio, PNC Pennsylvania, Chase Bank, Home Federal Savings & Loan, Niles, closed.

Trash collection: Allison Brothers Inc., Allied Waste, Waste Management, Warren City Environmental Services, Ohio Valley Waste and city of Youngstown, closed, collection will be delayed one day through Saturday.