Child-endangering case

BOARDMAN

Police arrested a township woman Saturday after her three children were found living in “deplorable conditions” in a unit at the Meadows Apartment building, according to police reports.

The apartment building’s weekend supervisor was alerted to a water leak in one of the units and found three unattended children once she entered the unit, she told police. One child had left the bathtub running. Police arrived and were able to contact the children’s mother Danielle Mahone, 33.

Mahoning County Child Services were called to care for the children due to the apartment’s disarray and the lack of available food. The children were then turned over to their grandmother.

Mahone was unable to answer police questions about the children’s baby sitter and was arrested on an endangering-children charge.

She was taken to Mahoning County jail pending her appearance Thursday evening in county area court.

Probing cause of fire

YOUNGSTOWN

The cause of a fire about 11:45 p.m. Sunday that caused significant damage to a 445 Alameda Ave. home on the North Side is under investigation.

A fire department spokesman said the homeowners were not home at the time the fire broke out. He said the first floor of the home collapsed into the basement. There were no injuries, the spokesman said. A damage estimate is not yet available.

Investigating shooting

YOUNGSTOWN

Detectives are investigating after a man was shot in the neck about 11 p.m. Sunday on Seneca Avenue on the North Side.

Police were called to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where someone had dropped the victim off after he was found on a sidewalk. Investigators said Monday they do not have much information, and they could not speak to the victim because of his condition.

Arrested after argument

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a Tangent Street teenager was arrested about 9:50 p.m. Sunday after he gave a relative a concussion after they argued about loud music.

Police were called to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where a woman there told them she was sleeping between jobs when she was awakened by loud music and asked a relative, Jacob Esker, 18, to turn it down.

Esker instead turned the music up, reports said, and the two argued. The victim was pushed against a wall, receiving a cut that required several stitches to close along with a concussion.

Esker was taken to the Mahoning County jail.

Earthquake anniversary

BROOKFIELD

There will be a prayer service from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Brookfield Center conducted by Rev. Monica Beasley-Martin to commemorate the seventh anniversary of the Dec. 31, 2011, magnitude-4 earthquake that hit 5 miles northwest of Youngstown.

The earthquake was linked to the North Star Disposal Services injection well, which no longer operates.

Supporters of Frackfree America National Coalition will be among attendees.

Felony theft charge

BOARDMAN

The head of the Youngstown Youth Flag Football Association was booked Friday on a felony theft warrant.

Elliot Giles, 41, managed to post bond after he was arrested about 12:25 p.m. Friday at his home on a warrant on a felony theft charge involving the theft of a thumb drive from a nearby Panera Bread restaurant.

Reports said Giles told police he found the thumb drive on the floor and took it home and plugged it into his computer to see if he could find the owner so he could return it. The drive was blank, reports said Giles told police. Giles told police he wanted to return the thumb drive and was going to give it to police, reports said.

Woman fends off burglar

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a 60-year-old Potomac Avenue woman late Sunday fended off a would-be burglar with a knife.

Officers were called to her home about 11:30 p.m., where the woman said she was watching television when she heard the doorknob turn and she got up to see who was at the door.

When she opened the door, she saw a man standing there and he tried to push his way inside, but she grabbed a nearby knife. The man grabbed the knife, cut her on a finger and ran off toward a waiting car.

The woman had a cut on her finger and there was blood on the floor and door, reports said. She was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for treatment.

Arrested at OD scene

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a man was arrested early Saturday on an outstanding warrant at the scene of a fatal overdose.

Michael Favors, 44, of Indianola Avenue, was taken into custody on the warrant for obstructing official business about 12:25 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 400 block of Willis Avenue on the South Side.

Officers were called for an overdose and when they arrived, Favors told them he found a woman unconscious and he believed she had overdosed on drugs.

Paramedics tried but could not resuscitate the woman, reports said. Reports said Favors told police the home is his uncle’s, and he stopped by to check on him when he found the woman. He was taken to the Mahoning County jail.

Laundromat shooting

WARREN

A city man, 22, was shot in the neck at 2:40 p.m. Sunday after he and another man argued inside the Sac-O-Suds laundromat, 1074 Summit St. NW.

A witness said during the argument, he or she heard a “pop,” then the victim ran from his assailant and tried to exit through the front door of the business, but it was locked.

The victim then “fled throughout the business to hide from the shooter,” then made it out another door and entered a vehicle that fled the scene, police said. The suspect then left in a vehicle.

Police learned the victim went to St. Joseph Warren Hospital for treatment and was released.

1st-place media award

GIRARD

The International Association of Fire Fighters awarded the Girard Local 1220 IAFF chapter with a first-place media award for Best Affiliate Special One Time Project. The winning entry was the city’s fire department annual report for 2017, organized by firefighter Brian Pearson. IAFF wrote the report was published to encourage city council to learn more about services the department provides.