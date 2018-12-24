Y'town teen arrested for domestic violence


December 24, 2018 at 10:15a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a Tangent Street teenager was arrested about 9:50 p.m. Sunday after he gave a relative a concussion after they argued about loud music.

Police were called to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where a woman there told them she was sleeping between jobs when she was awakened by loud music and asked a relative, Jacob Esker, 18, to turn it down.

Esker instead turned the music up, reports said, and the two argued. The victim was pushed against a wall, receiving a cut that required several stitches to close along with a concussion.

Esker was taken to the Mahoning County jail.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Columbiana


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$275000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$399500


Poland


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$732000