Y'town teen arrested for domestic violence

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a Tangent Street teenager was arrested about 9:50 p.m. Sunday after he gave a relative a concussion after they argued about loud music.

Police were called to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where a woman there told them she was sleeping between jobs when she was awakened by loud music and asked a relative, Jacob Esker, 18, to turn it down.

Esker instead turned the music up, reports said, and the two argued. The victim was pushed against a wall, receiving a cut that required several stitches to close along with a concussion.

Esker was taken to the Mahoning County jail.