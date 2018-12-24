TRUMBULL COUNTY COURTS

COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Vincent E. Baker, 43, and Melissa A. Tedrow, 37, both of Niles.

Mackenzie L. Gray, 23, of Cortland, and Craig T. Test Jr., 19, of Niles.

Andrew P. Young, 25, and Danielle M. Walker, 32, both of Hubbard.

Corey T. Lunn, 28, address confidential, and Sarah C. Greene, 29, of Niles.

Pamela A. Lewis, 51, and Karl H. Rein, 50, both of Youngstown.

David A. Hipple, 53, and Casey L. Shepherd, 32, both of Warren.

Bonnie L. Hines, 53, and Joseph H. Bergin, 59, both of Warren.

Deidre Wildman, 34, and Edward R. Brister, 41, both of Warren.

James E. MacKenzie, 27, of Hubbard, and Alana J. Sahli, 37, of Youngstown.

Nader Yousef, 27, and Lina Adi, 25, both of Youngstown.

John J. Straka, 29, and Heather A. Shadden, 27, both of Masury.

Roxanne Y. Tewksbury, 38, and Troy W. Heckathorn II, both of Newton Falls.

Matthew R. Webber, 43, and Heather N. Starkey, 41, both of Sharon, Pa.

Carl W. Roose, 70, and Susan E. Rowley, 69, both of Cortland.

Jason E. Vance, 37, and Tara N. Gress, 37, both of Warren.

Susan K. Bishop, 36, of Warren, and Frank G. Myers Jr., 31, of Youngstown.

Dissolutions Asked

Laura A. Cuttica and Andrew R. Cuttica.

Joe Branum and Renee S. Holesko.

Rebecca S. Shimmin and Thomas A. Shimmin Jr.

David Banovich and Kimberly S. Banovich.

Divorces Asked

Jeremy Gless v. Amanda Gless.

Emily Fick v. Jason W. Fick.

Danielle Klinesmith v. Jessie Klinesmith.

Jeffrey F. Watts v. Ysenia M. Cornavaca Monge.

Anissa M. Keeney v. Jeffrey S. Keeney.

legal separations

Sandra Davidson v. Mark Davidson.

DOCKET

Sam Lamancusa v. Zandra T. Bess et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. I.Z. Wilson et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Charles C. Wetzel et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Michael J. Livi Jr. et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Cleo R. German et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. James A. Pugh Jr. et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Cynthia Medina et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Arthur H. Williams et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Joyce A. Williamson et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Total Waist Logistics LAS LLC et al, tax foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Chad H. Cromley et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Michael D. Jones et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. John M. Cooper et al, foreclosure.

HSBC Bank USA N.A. v. Thomas P. Marrie Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Jamie P. Johnson et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Michael T. Hart Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Kenneth D. Burns et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Virginia R. Twinem et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Jordan Swartz et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Charles Kabinier et al, foreclosure.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Ladeanna M. Steinberg et al, foreclosure.

Waterstone Mortgage Corp. v. Heather R. Ramsey et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Daniel S. Benedict et al, foreclosure.

Citimortgage Inc. v. Richard M. Shontz Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Dennis E. Hayda Sr. et al, foreclosure.

Chemical Bank v. unknown executor et al, foreclosure.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Savannah V. Foltz et al, foreclosure.

American Advisors Group v. Shannon M. Lymore et al, foreclosure.

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A. v. James E. Dockery et al, foreclosure.

Union Home Mortgage Corp. v. Timothy A. Anderson et al, foreclosure.

Joseph Venosky v. Debra L. Wildman et al, other civil.

TD Bank USA N.A. v. Amanda M. Sharps Martin, other civil.

Youngstown State University v. Pete Tedde, other civil.

Waldon Management Corp. v. Cody Garvey, other civil.

Waldon Management Corp. v. James E. Morgan, other civil.

Waldon Management Corp. v. David L. Lemon et al, other civil.

Waldon Management Corp. v. William Coudriet, other civil.

Barclay’s Bank Delaware v. Pamela Al Refaei, other civil.

American Family Mutual Insurance Co. v. Shayla Johnson, other civil.

Creditmax Inc. v. Thomas J. File et al, other civil.

Albert Guarnieri & Co. Inc. v. Nahra Enterprises LLC et al, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. Julie A. Callen, other civil.

Credit Acceptance v. Lisa Sparks, other civil.

Crown Asset Management LLC v. Brian M. Hyde, other civil.

Bank of America N.A. v. Nicholas J. Hornbeck, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. Anthony Ruberto, other civil.

In the Matter of the Disposition of Evidence v. Ohio State Highway Patrol, other civil.

Amadi Morris v. Ernestine Williams et al, other civil.

Todd Fabian et al v. Timothy May et al, other civil.

Discover Bank v. Mazen M. Shehabi, other civil.

Discover Bank v. Heidi Graham, other civil.

Discover Bank v. Michael L. Maybee, other civil.

Lynn Flaviano v. Christina Seara et al, other civil.

US Bank N.A. v. Bruce A. Davis, other civil.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Richard Seminatore, other civil.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Thomas Chiles, other civil.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Kody Shultz, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Sheri L. Elliott, other civil.

Barclay’s Bank Delaware v. James P. Carson, other civil.

Jefferson Capital Systems v. Carmella Anderson, other civil.

Kimberly Perris et al v. Janelle M. Newbold et al, other torts.

Lydia M. Cottrill et al v. Thomas M. Karovic et al, other torts.

Carl M. Siembida et al v. Michael J. Neopolitan Jr. et al, other torts.

Terra Maderitz v. Octavious J. Jones Jr., other torts.

Linda Ozanich et al v. Macy’s Inc. et al, other torts.

Jessica R. Hunter v. 4250 Sodom Hutchings Road Realty LLC et al, workers compensation.

Valerie Scacchetti v. General Motors Corp. et al, workers compensation.

Ruth Mejia v. Thomas Steel Strip Corp. et al, workers compensation.

Robert Freeze v. Toms Automotive Inc. et al, workers compensation.

Darrell L. Lowery v. Sarah D. Morrison et al, workers compensation.

Marilyn J. Hobbins v. Sarah D. Morrison et al, workers compensation.

Dennis M. Sulik v. Sarah D. Morrison et al, workers compensation.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Army & Navy Union, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Austintown Precision Welding Inc., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Rosemary M. Balk, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Berry L. Meadows, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. James N. Blount, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Daniel Brainard, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Larry D. Cline et al, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. James E. Coen Jr., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Champion Molded Plastics Inc., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Allen W. Dye et al, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Julie L. Dye et al, money (2).

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Frank E. Fetherolf, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Nicole R. Fike, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Ryan Frantz, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Justin Hostutler et al, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Josh R. Host, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. KMR Brands Cortland Inc., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Michelle M. Kubinec, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Dustin G. Lynch, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Gentry L. Matlock, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. William J. McKelvey Jr. et al, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. James M. Metzendorf, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. David Myers et al, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Matt Smileys Auto Service and Repair LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Northeastern Alarm, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Dustin F. Pettenati, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Premier Image Enterprises, money (2).

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Recommended Auto Service LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Patricia L. Rickard, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Sawtelle Tree Service, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Artistry Hair Co. LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Tim & Ken’s Auto Repairs Inc., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Tahiti Tanning LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Spot at the Top of the Hill, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Uncle Sil’s Nightclub LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Stacie A. Whitney et al, money.

Unifund CCR LLC v. Thomas Wilson, money.

Midland Funding LLC v. Darren Snyder, money.

Ohio Edison Co. v. Jelani S. Franklin, money.

MAHONING COUNTY

DOCKET

Huntington National Bank v. Ross A. Scianna et al, journal entry confirming sale and ordering deed and distribution.

Beth Singer Rennie v. FCA US LLC, order of magistrate.

Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae v. Stephen R. Brown et al, order of magistrate.

Extreme Machine and Fabricating Inc. v. McKinley Ind. LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Douglas E. Messimer et al v. Village Network et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association v. Kathleen DiTommaso et al, foreclosure.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Jacquelyn M. Fitzgerald, order of magistrate.

Carrie A. Eckert v. Ollies Bargain Outlet Inc., order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association v. Juan M. Hernandez et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Rainy Day Rentals Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Robneisha Jones v. Carlos Montalvo et al, order of magistrate.

Lon E. Berresford v. Master Plan Builders Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Frank Susany v. Emily A. McIntyre et al, order of magistrate.

Shannon Barillare Monroe et al v. Sherry Bush et al, order of magistrate.

Tasha D. Oliver v. Select Specialty Hospital Youngstown et al, order of magistrate.

Emily Streck v. Maxim Healthcare Services et al, order of magistrate.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Michael A. Miller et al, order of magistrate.

Brandon Barringer v. Nicholas Catsoules, order of magistrate.

David Tribble et al v. George Georgopoulos et al, order of magistrate.

State v. Jamar Sklenchar, dismissed.

State v. George D. Weidner Jr., sentenced.

State v. Jesus Davila, sentenced.

State v. Amanda Cotton, pleads guilty.

State v. Edward M. Norris Jr., dismissed.

State v. Reggie Daniels, sentenced.

State v. Melquan Patton, sentenced.

State v. James D. Cox II, dismissed.

State v. Molder C. Belden, sentenced.

State v. Isaiah Patterson, sentenced.

State v. Paul Brown, sentenced.

State v. Jeremy J. Everhart, sentenced (2).

State v. Richard J. Santucci Jr., sentenced.

State v. Victoria Armstrong, pleads guilty.

domestic relations

Christine Mosure Dundics v. Thomas Dundics, divorce granted to both.

Janis L. Evatz v. Michael P. Evatz, divorce granted to plaintiff.

Aaron M. Shaw v. Ivellisse M. Shaw, divorce granted to plaintiff, wife returns to former name of Ivellisse Marie Ayala.

Kimberly M. Skala v. Gregory J. Skala, divorce granted to both.

Heather McMasters v. Ryan McMasters, divorce granted to both.

David Coleman v. Lasara Jones Coleman, divorce granted to plaintiff, wife returns to former name of Lasara Monique Jones.

Cheryl L. Watson v. James A. Watson, divorce granted to plaintiff.

Ricki T. Havalo v. Michael J. Havalo, divorce granted to both.

Angela M. Susany v. Jeffrey M. Susany, divorce granted to plaintiff, wife returns to former name of Angela Marie Stahl.

Thomas B. Pearson v. Cheryl L. Pearson, divorce granted to plaintiff.

Michelle M. Ray v. Glenn W. Ray, divorce granted to both.

Sheli L. Myers v. Joseph Myers, divorce granted to plaintiff.