Service to mark 7th anniversary of injection well quake

BROOKFIELD — There will be a prayer service Thursday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Brookfield Center conducted by Rev. Monica Beasley-Martin to commemorate the seventh anniversary of the Dec. 31, 2011, Magnitude 4 earthquake that hit five miles northwest of Youngstown.

The earthquake was linked to the North Star disposal Services injection well, which no longer operates.

Supporters of Frackfree America National Coalition will be among attendees.