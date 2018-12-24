Official: Suicide bomber, gunmen attack government building

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A suicide bomber exploded his car outside a building housing the government’s department for martyrs and disabled persons on Monday moments before gunmen stormed the building armed with automatic rifles and explosive devises, Kabul police chief spokesman Basir Mujahid said.

Four people have been reported injured in the attack that occurred as workers were preparing to leave for the day, said Mujahid, adding that police were still battling the gunmen. More casualties seemed likely, he said.

Deputy Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said 200 employees have been evacuated and are safe, but several other employees are reportedly being held hostage by gunmen. He couldn’t say how many gunmen were involved in the attack, but police have killed three of them. There were more believed to be still inside the building, he said.

Police have cordoned off the area in the east of the capital Kabul as they try to gain control of the situation. Mujahid, the Kabul police spokesman said heavily armed police are going floor by floor through the building to find the remaining gunmen.

Several apartment buildings as well as a government public works department building are located in the same eastern Kabul neighborhood where the attack is underway. Eyewitnesses reported that a portion of the government building was in flames and several smaller explosions were heard amid the ongoing gunbattle.

No one claimed responsibility but both the Taliban and the local Islamic State affiliate have carried out brazen daytime attacks in the capital.