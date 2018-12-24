Missing thumb drive nets theft charge

BOARDMAN — The head of the Youngstown Youth Flag Football Association was booked Friday on a felony theft warrant.

Elliot Giles, 41, managed to post bond after he was arrested about 12:25 p.m. Friday at his home on a warrant for theft, a fifth degree felony, for the theft of a thumb drive from a nearby Panera Bread restaurant.

Reports said Giles told police he found the thumb drive on the floor and took it home and plugged it into his computer to see if he could find the owner so he could return it. The drive was blank, reports said Giles told police.

Giles told police he wanted to return the thumb drive and was going to give it to police, reports said.