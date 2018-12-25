Hope Academy meets the needs

YOUNGSTOWN — In ninth grade, Kimberly Clinkscale was distracted by chaos at home until a teacher noticed she was struggling.

“She helped me all the way through college to help me to get my associate’s degree in early childhood development. ... I really believe I’m here because of that teacher,” Clinkscale said.

As director of Hope Academy for Autism on Lakeview Avenue on the West Side, Clinkscale wants to advocate for her students like her mentor advocated for her.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com