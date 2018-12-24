Historic designation

Boardman

Forest Lawn Memorial Park on Market Street is now listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

The register, which is overseen by the National Park Service, is the official list of the country’s historic buildings, sites and other objects worthy of preservation.

On Sept. 21, the governor-appointed Ohio Historic Site Preservation Advisory Board voted to recommend the nomination.

Man shot in Warren

WARREN

A man was reportedly shot in the neck just before 3 p.m. Sunday at the Sac of Suds Laundromat along Summit Street Northwest.

A person called Trumbull County 911 dispatchers stating three men were arguing and that they heard gunshots, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. Those involved fled.

City police are investigating the incident. They caught up with the man who was shot at the hospital. He has since been released, police said.

Arms Museum

YOUNGSTOWN

The Arms Family Museum, 648 Wick Ave., will host Memories of Christmas Past from 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 31 for a New Year’s Eve twilight celebration. Patrons with a First Night Youngstown badge will receive half price admission.

Helping Hands

CANFIELD

Helping Hands Closet at Western Reserve United Methodist Church, 4580 Canfield Road, has new and gently used clothes for the entire family. January specials include 70 percent off Christmas attire and 50 percent off the rest of the inventory.