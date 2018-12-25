Feds recommend consecutive sentence in gun case


December 24, 2018 at 10:55p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Federal prosecutors are asking a judge that a man sentenced to nine years in prison after being convicted of a shooting at an Austintown Walmart receive a consecutive sentence on a federal charge.

Prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum to Judge Donald Nugent of the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio that Terrance Craig deserves a consecutive sentence on federal firearms charges on top of the nine years he received for the Walmart shooting because of his substantial criminal record, the fact he committed a crime while on parole and that he lied under oath in court.

