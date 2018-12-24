City man arrested at fatal overdose scene

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a man was arrested early Saturday on an outstanding warrant at the scene of a fatal overdose.

Michael Favors, 44, of Indianola Avenue, was taken into custody on the warrant for obstructing official business about 12:25 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 400 block of Willis Avenue.

Officers were called for an overdose and when they arrived Favors told them he found a woman unconscious and he believed she had overdosed on drugs.

Paramedics tried but could not resuscitate the woman, reports said. Reports said Favors told police the home is his uncle’s and he stopped by to check on him when he found the woman. He was taken to the Mahoning County jail.