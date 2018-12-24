Cincinnati racino employee robbed at gunpoint in parking lot


December 24, 2018 at 10:02a.m.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities are searching for a suspect police say robbed a southwest Ohio racino employee at gunpoint.

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil says an aggravated robbery took place Monday at 2:14 a.m. EST in Belterra Park parking lot. The park just east of Cincinnati offers gambling and horse racing.

Police say an employee was getting into his vehicle when a male suspect brandishing a rifle demanded money. Police say he escaped with an undetermined amount of cash.

No one was injured.

Police are still investigating.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Columbiana


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$275000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$399500


Poland


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$732000