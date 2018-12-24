christmas | What’s open/closed

A checklist of local, state and federal institutions and local businesses closed today, Christmas Eve, and Tuesday, Christmas Day. Residents of communities not listed should check their governmental office schedules.

City offices: Youngstown, Warren, Niles, Salem, Sharon, closed Tuesday; New Castle, closed today and Tuesday; Newton Falls Municipal Court, closing at noon today, closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

County offices: Columbiana, closed Tuesday; Mahoning and Mercer, closing noon today and closed Tuesday; Trumbull and Lawrence, closed today and Tuesday. Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission will be closed today and Tuesday.

All state, federal offices: Closed Tuesday. No mail delivery Tuesday.

Schools: Warren, closed until Jan. 1; Youngstown, Sharon and New Castle, closed from today to Jan. 2; Niles, Salem and Youngstown Diocese, closed from today to Jan. 4.

Universities: Youngstown State, closed today and Tuesday; Kent State at Trumbull, closed today through Jan. 3; Eastern Gateway Community College, closed today through Jan. 1.

Western Reserve Transit Authority (WRTA): Closed Tuesday.

Public libraries: Youngstown-Mahoning County; Warren-Trumbull; Hubbard Public Library; Bristol Public Library, Bristolville; McKinley Memorial Library, Niles; and Newton Falls Public Library, closed today and Tuesday. Kinsman Free Public Library and Girard Free Library, closed today through Wednesday.

Stock market: Stifel Nicolaus, closed Tuesday.

Banks: First National Bank, closing at noon today, closed Tuesday. Cortland Banks; Farmers National Bank; Chemical Bank, Warren; Home Savings & Loan, closing at 1 p.m. today and closed Tuesday. Charter One; Huntington Bank, Austintown; Key Bank; PNC Ohio; PNC Pennsylvania, closing at 2 p.m. today, closed Tuesday. Chase Bank, closing at 3 p.m. today, closed Tuesday. Home Federal Savings & Loan, Niles, closed Tuesday.

Trash collection: Allison Brothers Inc., will collect today as usual, collection will be delayed one day, however, Tuesday through Dec. 29. Allied Waste, Waste Management, Warren City Environmental Services, Ohio Valley Waste and city of Youngstown, collection will be delayed one day Tuesday through Dec. 28.