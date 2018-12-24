Cause sought for fire on Alameda Avenue


December 24, 2018 at 10:05a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The cause of a fire about 11:45 p.m. Sunday that caused significant damage to a 445 Alameda Ave. home on the North Side is under investigation.

A fire department spokesman said the homeowners were not home at the time the fire broke out. He said the first floor of the home collapsed into the basement.

There were no injuries, the spokesman said. A damage estimate is not yet available.

