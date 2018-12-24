Student service project aids 20 families, 48 children

By Amanda Tonoli

atonoli@vindy.com

CANFIELD

A service project that once was only for seventh-graders has grown into a school-wide effort at Canfield Village Middle School.

Students participated in Operation Christmas Carol, a community service project, in the days leading up to Christmas.

In collaboration with the Canfield Community Care Net, Canfield Village Middle School receives information about families in Canfield with school-aged children or younger who need financial assistance during the holiday season. Each classroom in the school adopts a family and students purchase items from Christmas lists.

This year, the school helped 20 families and the seventh-graders even took a field trip to Target to purchase items.

Jason Jugenheimer, middle school seventh-grade teacher, said as many as 36 families have been helped in a given year.

“Some families just need a little extra help during the holiday season,” Jugenheimer said.

This year the efforts helped 20 families and 48 children.

The result is worthwhile to the students.

“It’s heartwarming to do it,” said seventh-grader Scott Fleming. “You purchase everything and then see it and are like, ‘Wow!’”

Other students learn to truly enjoy the holiday spirit.

“It’s better to give than to receive,” said student Gabriella Pantelakis.

Student Addison Hanousek echoed Gabriella.

“I look at myself and see how many blessings I have, and I don’t need any more than that,” she said.

“When I think about a little kid not having a Christmas gift this year and then being able to give them a gift, the giving is just like – wow.”

Scott said it’s about giving families the opportunity to avoid the feeling of getting nothing on Christmas.

Jugenheimer said Operation Christmas Carol is about community. “It teaches kids about the Canfield family and how important it is to give back,” he said.

Jugenheimer said the students don’t even get to see the best part.

“They don’t get to see the look on the faces of the parents,” he said. “We get a lot of thank you cards, but there’s nothing like seeing that.”

Jugenheimer said although participation in the program isn’t a requirement, the school is often overwhelmed by the generosity of the students and their families.

“Many students try and earn the money to shop by helping out at home or doing things in their neighborhoods,” he said.