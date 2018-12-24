60-year-old Y'town woman fends off burglar with knife

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a 60-year-old Potomac Avenue woman late Sunday fended off a would be burglar with a knife.

Officers were called to her home about 11:30 p.m., where the woman said she was watching television when she heard the doorknob turn and she got up to see who was at the door.

When she opened the door she saw a man standing there and he tried to push his way inside, but she grabbed a nearby knife. The man grabbed the knife, cut her on a finger and ran off toward a waiting car.

The woman had a cut on her finger and there was blood on the floor and door, reports said. She was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for treatment.