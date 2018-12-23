YSU's monthly Walk with a Doc marks 1st anniversary Thursday

BOARDMAN

“Walk with a Doc,” led by the doctor of physical therapy program at Youngstown State University, celebrates its first anniversary at 9 a.m. Thursday at the center stage outside of Dillard’s at Southern Park Mall.

Nancy Landgraff, professor and chairwoman of YSU’s Department of Physical Therapy, is the featured speaker and walk leader for the day.

Landgraff will share information about community wellness initiatives and physical therapy.

There also will be giveaways, music and screenings available to participants by students in the program.

“Walk with a Doc” is a free program open to the public that is focused on education, empowerment and exercise.

The program meets the last Thursday of every month at 9 a.m. at the mall.

There is a featured speaker followed by a walk.

For information, contact Cara Carramusa at 330-941-1963 or visit cacarramusa@ysu.edu.