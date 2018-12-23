Limelights and career paths

Warren-headquartered 7 17 Credit Union announced two new positions.

Kathy Durig, who has been with 7 17 for more than 32 years, has been promoted to vice president of branch operations. Durig will oversee the TeleServices Department and the credit union’s new personal experience department, among other responsibilities.

Andy Barkley recently joined 7 17 as the compliance manager. He comes to the credit union with more than nine years of compliance experience, according to a news release. He will assist with the development, maintenance and governance of 7 17’s compliance program to ensure conformity and adherence with all applicable federal and state laws and regulations.

Joe Naples, in his new role as assistance compliance manager, will assist Barkley. Naples has been with 7 17 for 17 years.

7 17 has 12 branches in Northeast Ohio.

Dr. Michael P. Miladore, a fellowship-trained hand and upper extremity orthopedic surgeon, recently joined Youngstown Orthopaedic Associates.

Dr. Miladore is a Canfield native and a Youngstown State University graduate. He completed medical school at Northeast Ohio Medical University and his orthopedic surgery residency and fellowship at the University of Buffalo.

“My goal is to come back to the area and deliver excellent health care,” Dr. Miladore said. “Our community is strong and supportive, and it has provided me the education to be able to work as an orthopedic doctor. It gives me great satisfaction to get our families, friends and neighbors healthy and back to the activities they love.”

Dr. Miladore has offices in Canfield and Howland. He specializes in hand, wrist, elbow and shoulder orthopedic conditions and fractures.