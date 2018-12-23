Ward Beecher dazzles audiences with free holiday show

Ward Beecher audiences treated to a ...

By Justin Dennis

jdennis@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Kids and their parents marveled at stunning, computer-animated visuals capturing the spirit of the season.

Dozens filled Youngstown State University’s Ward Beecher Planetarium Saturday afternoon for multiple showings of Let It Snow!, a holiday-themed music show celebrating the season.

Audiences were treated to dazzling displays of spiraling fractals and kaleidoscopic, ice-blue snowflakes, green wreaths or boughs of mistletoe projected on the planetarium’s dome, as an attendant lit colored lamps along its rim – all synced to classic holiday tunes “Let It Snow,” or “Rudolph: The Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

A herd of shimmering, bright-red reindeer charging across a snowy and pine-dotted landscape was the backdrop for the final song, Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s hard-rocking “Wizards in Winter.”

It was 9-year-old Thomas Bird’s favorite part. It was his first trip to the planetarium.

“It was really fun,” he said.

Thomas’ father, Tom Bird, who had to split off from wife, Sarah, and the children to find seating. The family came from Beaver, Pa., after learning about the event from The Vindicator, Sarah said.

“It was free, and I can’t believe the crowd,” Tom said.

“All the kids were amazed by it – a very nice show,” Sarah said.

The planetarium added extra showings to meet demand on its third weekend. The show is in its second year, said Tiffany Wolbrecht, planetarium coordinator and lecturer.

“We’ve had to add shows almost every single time we’ve offered Let It Snow! for this year,” she said. “It’s been received warmly, especially [by] the little kids.

“I really like to hear them sing along and clap. And they get really excited when Rudolph comes on the screen.”

Carter Malloy, 8, and sister Casey Malloy, 6, were two singing along, with their mother, Christine Malloy.

Gio Aiken, 5, who said he liked singing along to “Jingle Bells,” is a Ward Beecher regular, said dad, Flavio Aiken.

“He just loves looking at the stars and learning about different planets – that’s what he loves the most,” he said. “It was a cool show, lots of colors and great songs and great visuals.”

The planetarium’s show schedule resumes in late January for its Rock the Dome event, which features those visuals set to rock songs, Wolbrecht said.