BOARDMAN

Boardman Park, 375 Boardman-Poland Road, is taking reservations for 2019 events, and will begin taking reservations for 2020 on Jan. 1 through www.boardmanpark.com and on Jan. 2 through the park office by calling 330-726-8105 or visiting in person.

Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.