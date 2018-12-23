Meghan Trainor weds actor Daryl Sabara on her 25th birthday


December 23, 2018 at 5:00p.m.

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Meghan Trainor has wed actor Daryl Sabara in nuptial exchanged at the couple's Los Angeles home.

A publicist for the Grammy-winning singer on Sunday confirmed the two married Saturday. People magazine first reported the wedding . It says about 100 guests attended the private backyard ceremony. It was also Trainor's 25th birthday.

The "All About That Bass" singer and the 26-year-old "Spy Kids" actor became engaged last year.

Trainor's third album is due out in 2019.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Columbiana


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$275000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$519000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$279900