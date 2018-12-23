Man shot at Warren laundromat

WARREN

A man was reportedly shot in the neck just before 3 p.m. Sunday at the Sac of Suds Laundromat along Summit Street Northwest.

A person called Trumbull County 911 dispatchers stating three men were arguing and that they heard gunshots, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. Those involved fled.

City police are investigating the incident. They caught up with the man who was shot at the hospital. He has since been released, police said.