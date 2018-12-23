KWANZAA | 2018 celebrations

Kwanzaa is the holiday that honors African heritage in African-American culture and is observed from Wednesday until Jan. 1. Here are the Youngstown sites for public celebrations.

Wednesday: 5:30 p.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman St. There will be music, dancing, cultural expression, black vendors and a community feast. Bring a covered dish.

Friday: 6 p.m. at Beulah Baptist Church, 570 Sherwood Ave. There will be dancers, readings and talks on the seven principles of Kwanzaa called the Nguzo Saba.

Dec. 30: 3 p.m. at Holy Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 505 Parkcliff Ave., featuring ministerial interpretations of the Nguzo Saba, music, choirs and cultural expression.

Dec. 30: 4 p.m. at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, 328 S. Forest St. There will be singing, miming, reading and praise dancing. The church also will have a community New Year’s Eve service at 10 p.m. Dec. 31.