East Side group sets out to make others’ holidays brighter

By Sean Barron

news@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Ask Joyce Robinson what she cherishes most about the holidays and you should expect a response that might seem a bit more abstract than a gift or a typical stocking-stuffer, but is much closer to her heart.

“I appreciate anything and everything. Christmas is a blessing to be here,” the Youngstown woman said, referring to what she feels is the gift of life.

That doesn’t mean, however, that Robinson doesn’t appreciate a few extra gifts. Along those lines, she took home two bags of assorted items for her 9-year-old grandson, Craig Robinson, courtesy of Saturday morning’s toy and clothing giveaway at the East Side Crime Watch headquarters at 1001 Oak St.

The crime-watch group hosted the two-hour gathering, which was intended to brighten others’ holidays and reach out to the community, explained Annie Hall, the group’s president.

Robinson took home a bag of food, along with a set of undergarments and Match Box toy cars for her grandson, she said.

Dozens of people waited in line to receive food and gifts for their children and grandchildren that included mittens, scarves, hats, coats and shoes along with fruit, pancake mix and canned vegetables.

Among the toys and related items were a variety of board games, children’s books, jigsaw puzzles, inflatable baby boats, toy vehicles, videotapes and bags containing writing implements.

Volunteers happy to contribute to others’ happiness included Latraiel Alexander, who works for Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority and donates her time on behalf of the crime-watch group.

“I’ve lived in the neighborhood for 50 years, so I’m very familiar with Annie in the neighborhood,” said Alexander, who had distributed fliers about the program and assisted Saturday largely by setting up and organizing the merchandise.

“I’m a mover and a shaker. Whatever they need, I come down to help out,” she said.

Another longtime volunteer and crime watch member on hand Saturday was Renita Baker, who signed people in and ensured they had proper identification.

Hall, who has spearheaded the toy giveaway for about 21 years, praised Denise DeBartolo York as well as Mahoning County Commissioners David C. Ditzler, Anthony T. Traficanti and Carol Rimedio-Righetti for their monetary donations that allowed her to buy the toys and coats.

She also was grateful to the community for making additional gift contributions, and noted that she buys some of the clothing at area consignment shops.

Among its other events, the crime watch had a fish dinner Friday afternoon to raise money for the family of the five children who died in the Dec. 9 Parkcliffe Avenue house fire. That effort brought in $600, which exceeded the $500 goal, Hall said.