COLUMBIANA, TRUMBULL COURTS

COURTS

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

NEW CASES

Velocity Investments LLC v. Brian Mazza, money.

Discover Bank v. Mark Newell, money.

DIVORCES ASKEd

Kenneth Barnes, of 46687 Smith St., East Liverpool, v. Rebecca Barnes, of same.

Erika Cogar, of 1932 Annesley Road, East Liverpool, v. Christian Cogar, of 4317 King St., Portsmouth, Va.

Hannah McCoy, of 142 N. Main St., Columbiana, v. Shane McCoy, of 16211 County Airport Road, Wellsville.

divorces granted

Jeffrey Barnett v. Malissa Barnett.

Amy Powell v. Lenard Powell.

Michael Parker v. Kimberly Parker.

DISSOLUTIONS GRANTED

Rachel Murphy and Aaron Murphy.

Darrell Parr and Deborah Parr.

Docket

First National Bank v. Michael Ewing, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust v. Eric Bailey et al, judgment for plaintiff.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

US Bank N.A. v. Pamela Brunelle et al, foreclosure.

US Bank N.A. v. Unkown Heirs et al, foreclosure.

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A. v. Christina M. Neeley et al, foreclosure.

New Penn Financial LLC v. Bonnie J. Isenberg et al, foreclosure.

Ally Bank v. Nicholas Singelis II, default.

Second Round LP v. Anthony Norman, default.

DNF Associates LLC v. Jeffrey Judd, default.

Discover Bank v. James V. Hill II, default.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Eric Zadd, default.

City of Gerard v. Gary P. Augustine, default.

State of South Dakota Department of Revenue v. Charles H. Bentz et al, dismissed.

Citifinancial Servicing LLC et al v. Unknown Heirs et al, dismissed.

Edward Biello v. Nick Hornbeck Construction LLC et al, dismissed.

Stacie L. Franks v. Bisan Bousa et al, dismissed.

Edmond J. Billion v. Aubrey L. Coffee et al, dismissed.

Jaime Koontz et al v. Mary J. Williams et al, dismissed.

Lewis Development Corp. v. Lisa Carpenter, dismissed.

John R. Hughes v. Sarah D. Morrison, dismissed.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Barbara J. Teffner et al, dismissed.

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Scott E. Lealand et al, dismissed.

John Riggle et al v. Douglas H. Shallop, dismissed.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Thomas J. Yekel II et al, dismissed.

Huntington National Bank v. Amber Semko et al, dismissed.

Christopher W. Johnston v. Ashley N. Degan, dismissed.

Grant Shields v. Greenwood Auto Inc., dismissed.

State v. Michael Pierce, sentenced.

State v. Kendrick O. Smith, sentenced (2).

State v. Rawsheen D. McElroy, sentenced (2).

State v. Ridge D. Bryant, sentenced.

State v. Schon Wells, sentenced.

State v. Sataunt Warfield, sentenced.

Wanda J. Crawford v. Robert J. Stanko et al, settled.

Linda J. Tomko et al v. Great East Mall Inc. et al, settled.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Travis Wright, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Frederick Torres et al, dismissed.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Jammie M. Briggs, dismissed.

domestic cases dismissed

Jacquelyn R. Starcher v. Evan R. Starcher, dismissed.

divorces granted

Amy Smith v. Ronald Smith.

Connie S. Ficeti v. Vincent P. Ficeti.

Sherri L. Albrecht v. Paul A. Albrecht.

Barbara L. Campbell v. Anthony W. Campbell.

Matthew Paldino v. Punnapha Simawarakorn.

Georgette Keriotis v. William Keriotis.

Katherine E. Kohn v. Scott C. Hillman.

Briana Postlethwait v. Eric S. Postlethwait.

Dissolutions granted

Philamena F. Morgan and Roger G. Morgan Jr.

Helen J. Zickefoose and John J. Zickefoose.

Tamara Montell and Lee Montell.

Michelle A. Richards and Perry M. Richards.