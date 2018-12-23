METRO DIGEST || Coats for kids

Coats for kids

LIBERTY

Top Flite Financial and Home Builders and Remodelers Association of the Valley donated 29 coats to Liberty’s Guy Junior High School students last week.

Kristie Sallee, school counselor, said the coats help children of struggling families and gives the family one less expense to worry about. She said families in need of a coat can contact her throughout the school year.

Walk with a Doc

BOARDMAN

Walk with a Doc, led by the doctor of physical therapy program at Youngstown State University, celebrates its first anniversary at 9 a.m. Thursday at the center stage outside of Dillard’s at Southern Park Mall.

Nancy Landgraff, professor and chairwoman of YSU’s Department of Physical Therapy, is the featured speaker and walk leader for the day. Landgraff will share information about community wellness initiatives and physical therapy. There also will be giveaways, music and screenings available to participants by students in the program.

Walk with a Doc is a free program open to the public that is focused on education, empowerment and exercise. The program meets the last Thursday of every month at 9 a.m. at the mall. There is a featured speaker followed by a walk.

For information, contact Cara Carramusa at 330-941-1963 or visit cacarramusa@ysu.edu.

Park reservations

BOARDMAN

Boardman Park, 375 Boardman-Poland Road, is taking reservations for 2019 events, and will begin taking reservations for 2020 on Jan. 1 through www.boardmanpark.com and on Jan. 2 through the park office by calling 330-726-8105 or visiting in person. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Agenda Monday

Austintown Board of Education, special session, 8:30 a.m., Dr. David Ritchie Legacy Room, 700 S. Raccoon Road.

