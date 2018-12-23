christmas | What’s open/closed

A checklist of local, state and federal institutions and local businesses closed Monday, Christmas Eve, and Tuesday, Christmas Day. Residents of communities not listed should check their governmental office schedules.

City offices: Youngstown, Warren, Niles, Salem, Sharon, closed Tuesday; New Castle, closed Monday and Tuesday; Newton Falls Municipal Court, closing at noon Monday, closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

County offices: Columbiana, closed Tuesday; Mahoning and Mercer, closing noon Monday and closed Tuesday; Trumbull and Lawrence, closed Monday and Tuesday. Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

All state, federal offices: Closed Tuesday. No mail delivery Tuesday.

Schools: Warren, closed until Jan. 1; Youngstown, Sharon and New Castle, closed from Monday to Jan. 2; Niles, Salem and Youngstown Diocese, closed from Monday to Jan. 4.

Universities: Youngstown State, closed Monday and Tuesday; Kent State at Trumbull, closed Monday through Jan. 3; Eastern Gateway Community College, closed Monday through Jan. 1.

Western Reserve Transit Authority (WRTA): Closed Tuesday.

Public libraries: Youngstown-Mahoning County; Warren-Trumbull; Hubbard Public Library; Bristol Public Library, Bristolville; McKinley Memorial Library, Niles; and Newton Falls Public Library, closed Monday and Tuesday. Kinsman Free Public Library and Girard Free Library, closed Monday through Wednesday.

Stock market: Stifel Nicolaus, closed Tuesday.

Banks: First National Bank, closing at noon Monday, closed Tuesday. Cortland Banks; Farmers National Bank; Chemical Bank, Warren; Home Savings & Loan, closing at 1 p.m. Monday and closed Tuesday. Charter One; Huntington Bank, Austintown; Key Bank; PNC Ohio; PNC Pennsylvania, closing at 2 p.m. Monday, closed Tuesday. Chase Bank, closing at 3 p.m. Monday, closed Tuesday. Home Federal Savings & Loan, Niles, closed Tuesday.

Trash collection: Allison Brothers Inc., will collect Monday as usual, collection will be delayed one day, however, Tuesday through Dec. 29. Allied Waste, Waste Management, Warren City Environmental Services, Ohio Valley Waste and city of Youngstown, collection will be delayed one day Tuesday through Dec. 28.