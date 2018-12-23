Candlelight tours at Salem museum

Staff report

SALEM

Salem Historical Society’s Museum is having candlelight tours Thursday in its three original buildings, 208 S. Broadway Ave.

The foyer, parlor, dining room, kitchen, doctor’s office and waiting room, general store, settlers room, and music/entertainment room welcome you back to a gentler time.

Get a feeling for what it might have been like to have an evening visit with friends in the 1800s during the open hours of 5 to 8 p.m. The museum’s first floor is decorated for Christmas, including a display of ceramic Christmas houses.

Special price for the tours is $3 adults, $2 children (5-17) or $10 per family. Children under 5 and members are always free.

In addition, the Quakertown Trolley also will conduct selected Christmas lighting of the city in conjunction with the candlelight tours at 5:30 and 6:45 p.m.

The trolley light tour will be about 50 minutes with loading at the museum. Cost is $3 for adults, $2 for children (5-17) and free for children 5 and under.

For information and reservations, leave a message at 330-337-6733. A minimum of 15 reservations are desired to do the tour.

If you wish to visit the museum by candlelight before or after your trolley light tour, you may do so for $1 extra.

Parking is available at the First Methodist Church lot south of the museum.