Beer equals good business for Columbiana’s Birdfish Brewing

By Jim Cyphert

COLUMBIANA

When Josh and Jon Dunn, Jared Channell and Greg Snyder were still home brewing four years ago, the thought they’d one day be operating the fastest-growing craft brewery in the Mahoning Valley never crossed their minds.

Yet, that’s exactly where the Dunn brothers, their cousin, Channell, and their brother-in-law, Snyder, stand as 2018 comes to a close and 2019 draws nearer.

When Birdfish Brewing opened in November 2015 at 16 S. Main St., the business plan called for “steady growth.”

Growth has been steady, indeed.

Production will be up by 300 percent by the end of 2018, compared to 2016, which was Birdfish’s first full year of brewing.

In 2015, Birdfish brewed 12.56 barrels of beer. A barrel is 31 gallons. Production has increased annually to 151.6 barrels in 2016, 242.69 barrels in 2017 and 521.43 barrels this year (through November).

“We anticipate a 70 percent increase in production next year to approximately 775 barrels,” said Josh Dunn.

To keep up with that growth, Birdfish will officially open its second retail tasting location.

Known as “Down Low,” the new location, at 140 E. Park Ave., is in the former Columbiana Motor Co. Chevrolet dealership.

The brewery’s original location is now known as “Up Top.”

The grand opening of Down Low kicked off Dec. 21 and runs through Wednesday. Birdfish is closed Christmas Day. New regular hours will begin Wednesday (seven days a week Down Low; Fridays and Saturdays Up Top).

A new beer will be released every day during the grand opening. New releases include Sip Van Winkel, a Barrel-Aged Golden Sour with Winkel Berry Farms’ black raspberries; a Bourbon Barrel-Aged The Grynch Imperial Christmas Ale; and a new series – Gose of Christmas Past, Gose of Christmas Present and Gose of Christmas Future.

Down Low will feature pinball, foosball and ball-and-puck bowling. Up Top will feature live music.

By the end of 2018, Birdfish will have registered nearly 180 craft beers with Ohio. To say Birdfish has brewed something for every beer lover is not just a figure of speech.

Birdfish is one of the leading breweries in Ohio in terms of the number of beers registered, if not the leader. But for Birdfish, it’s more about quality than quantity.

“Brewing quality beers is our No. 1 priority,” Josh Dunn said. “We love sharing our passion for craft beer with the Mahoning Valley.”

Craft-beer lovers have paid attention. Birdfish is a household name among aficionados throughout the Valley.

The namesake animal of two sports programs – Youngstown State University and Pittsburgh’s NHL franchise – inspired the brewery’s name. A penguin is a bird that swims, hence the name Birdfish.

The brewery’s goal is to have something on tap for lovers of many styles of beer. There will be 12 taps Down Low and five Up Top.

“We will have something on tap for everyone to enjoy,” said Dunn. “That will include everything from IPAs to funky sours to dark and malty beers.”

Birdfish began wholesale distribution of its own beers in 2016.

The brewery’s beer is now available in about 60 locations throughout the Valley, including Magic Tree Pub & Eatery in Boardman, Chalet Premier in North Lima, the Village Pump in Canfield and the Whistle & Keg in Youngstown.

The brewery began canning its beers in June, and 2019 calls for even more new can releases.

Birdfish recently ramped up to 25 full- and part-time employees. As with most small businesses, Birdfish’s people make a huge difference.

“Most or our employees are family and close friends,” Josh Dunn said. “And, if they weren’t friends before, they are now. Customers love to engage in conversation with trustworthy people who are knowledgeable about our brewery, our history and our beers.”

Though Birdfish is producing in larger quantities now, the brewery’s original one-barrel brewing system still enables creative flexibility.

“Our one-barrel system makes us unique,” Josh Dunn said. “We’re able to get more creative because we brew smaller quantities.”

In November 2017, Birdfish began brewing on its seven-barrel brewing system, which included four new seven-barrel fermentation tanks. To accommodate future growth, the brewery will soon install two new 15-barrel fermentation tanks.

Birdfish has been supportive of local businesses. The brewery has partnered with A Pirate’s Life Pinball for gaming, West Branch Malts, Yarian Quality Malts, Knucklehead Hop Farm and Lamppost Farms, to name a few.

Birdfish also is committed to giving back to the community. Since its inaugural Tips for a Cause event, the brewery has raised nearly $20,000 for organizations including Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley and the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Cancer Center.

The brewery also is raising funds toward a disc golf course to be installed in Columbiana’s Firestone Park in 2019. One dollar from every Park IPA poured at Birdfish’s two locations is being donated to the effort.

There’s a good chance the home-brewing system that launched Birdfish Brewing will create even more magic. The brewery donated it to Columbiana’s Jay Groner, who’s now brewing his own beers on it.

“We never thought we’d be in this position,” Josh Dunn said. “Without all of the support we’ve gotten and continue to receive, there’s no doubt in my mind we wouldn’t be here. So, we try to help out where we can.”

The Dunn brothers, Channel and Snyder will keep working to create plenty of opportunities to give – and receive – additional support.

Judging from Birdfish’s success to date, the partners shouldn’t have much trouble.

IF YOU GO

What: Grand opening of Down Low, second retail tasting location of Birdfish

Where: 140 E. Park Ave., Columbiana

When: Runs through Wednesday. Closed Christmas. New regular hours begin Wednesday.