Loving farewell to 5 young Parkcliffe fire victims

By JOE GORMAN

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

A mother’s sobs competed with words of comfort as she put to rest her five children who were killed in a fire earlier this month at their Parkcliffe Avenue home.

Amy Acevedo Negron, the mother of the five children killed in a late Dec. 9 fire, was smothered in the arms of a relative through the entire service Saturday at Mount Bethel Baptist Church, and her cries could be heard throughout the service, at times almost drowning out the words of comfort offered by clergy members.

Negron, 26, was treated for injuries sustained in the fire, and when she filed into the church with family members, she paused at the caskets of each of her children, sobbing, before she sat down. Just before the service started, she moved to another seat next to a family member who took her into her arms during the entire service and sobbed.

When the service was over, she lingered for several moments, unable to move, still weeping, before she was helped out of the church, still sobbing, her face bearing her grief and pain.

Her pastor, the Rev. Sylvia J. Luciano of Temple Pentecostal Jesus The Bread Of Life, told the family through an interpreter as she spoke in Spanish that some day Acevedo and other family members will see the children again. Quoting from the Gospel of John, she said the family should take comfort in the words Jesus spoke to his disciples, that he had prepared a place for all who know and believe in Him.

“We see their bodies, but their spirits are asleep, waiting to go to that place the Lord has prepared for them,” the pastor said. “All you need is to get close to Jesus and you will see them again.”

Laid to rest Saturday after the service with burial at Forest Lawn Memorial Park were Aleysha Rosario, 9; Charles Gunn, 3; Ly’Asia Gunn, 2; and 1-year-old twins Arianna and Brianna Negron.

The five died after a fire broke out about 11:25 p.m. Dec. 9 inside their home at 434 Parkcliffe Ave. A cause has yet to be released, but investigators have said they believe it was accidental. The fire started on the first floor of the two-story home.

The twins were in a closed casket, but the caskets for the other children were open. They were all dressed in white, and there were stuffed animals inside each casket. The casket for the oldest child also held a framed photograph.

Community members had concerts and dinners that helped raise more than $32,000 to help the family with funeral expenses.

During the calling hours before the service began, city firefighters who were manning Ladder 24 and Engine 2 stopped to pay their respects. A memorial in the lobby of the church contained some of the stuffed animals that community members have been leaving at the home as part of a memorial to the young victims.

The Rev. Lewis Macklin opened the service with prayers for the family, especially Acevedo. He asked that God comfort her and give her the peace and strength that he said only God can provide.

Macklin said the children, although only a combined 15 years of age, showed the community how to come together.

“We’re blessed by the legacy they leave and the impact left as we know that even in the darkest times, God’s word is a sustainer and a keeper,” the Rev. Mr. Macklin said.

Pastor Luciano told the family that Jesus knows that humans go through difficult times, but through His death and resurrection he has given eternal life to all who believe in him, which means Acevedo and her family will see her children again someday.

“You have that hope that one day you will see your five children again,” the pastor said.

“The children loved God,” she said, noting that the last time Aleysha was in church, she surrendered her life to Jesus, even though the pastor did not think at the time it would be the last time she would see her.

“I never thought that would be the last hug,” Pastor Luciano said.

The pastor also thanked the city and community members who came together to help the family.

“I give thanks to all the community, all the pastors, for the great strength and support on behalf of this family,” she said. “Don’t stop praying for them.”