TSUNAMI: Indonesia death toll rises to 62

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP)

At 11:25 a.m. Sunday, a spokesman for Indonesia’s disaster management agency says at least 62 people have died and 20 are still missing after a tsunami apparently triggered by a volcanic eruption swept away beachfront houses and hotels in western Indonesia.

Footage posted on social media showed a pop band named “Seventeen” performing under a tent on a beach as dozens of people sat listening at tables. Then, in between songs with the drummer pounding, the stage suddenly heaved forward, throwing the band and all their equipment into the audience.

The band released a statement saying their bass player and road manager were found dead, while four other members of their group remained missing.

The worst affected area is the Pandeglang region of Banten province in Java, which encompasses the Ujung Kulon National Park and popular beaches. In the city of Bandar Lampung on southern Sumatra, hundreds of residents took refuge at the governor’s office.