Show offered music to support fire victims' family

By SAMANTHA PHILLIPS

sphillips@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Today, the five children who died in a Parkcliffe Avenue house fire will be buried.

To relieve the family of the funeral costs, community organizers hosted a variety show fundraiser Friday night.

The show sought more than raising money – the organizers also wanted to celebrate the victims’ lives.

“Youngstown is really showing love to this family,” said Kathy Hammond, one of the event organizers.

About $2,500 was collected at the All-City Variety Show in East High School’s auditorium. Several local and national artists performed at the show, including James Lloyd, Half Mile Home, DJ Bandcamp and Blaq Rose.

The audience clapped and danced to the beat of the music, with genres including gospel, jazz and hip-hop.

There was no cost to enjoy the acts, but donations were requested for the family of America “Amy” Negron Acevedo, the mother of the five victims.

The children were age 9, 3, 2 and 1-year-old twins. Acevedo was in the house when it caught fire but managed to escape by jumping from a second-floor window. She was treated for her burns and injuries.

“It’s an absolutely devastating situation for this family,” Hammond said. “Of course, we are mourning the loss, but we’re also celebrating the lives of these five beautiful children. I want the family to see that the community at large came out for them, let them know we have their backs.”

There were five moments of silence throughout the show, one for each victim.

More than 200 people attended, including city officials, and others dropped off money even if they couldn’t stay for the show. One guest, Michael Mabry of Boardman, said he came to support the family and enjoy gospel music.

“It’s unfortunate, but tragedy brings unity,” he said. “It gives people the chance to help one another.”

Another guest, Renee Underwood of Youngstown, said she hopes the community continues to support the family in its time of need.

“We came together as one to help,” she said.

Before the show, Jay Simon, another event organizer, encouraged the crowd to have fun.

“We’re gonna celebrate their lives through [music],” he said. “If you’re feeling the music, get in the aisles and dance.”

Stephanie Gilchrist, executive director of Inspiring Minds-Youngstown, told the crowd, “We hope tonight you find joy in the midst of sorrow.”

Among other programs, Inspiring Minds offers free after-school and summer programming to children.

Aside from the money raised last night, Penny Wells, director of Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past, said the community has donated more than $30,000 to support the family. The funds will relieve the burden of today’s funeral costs and help with any other expenses the family may face.

“The outpouring has been phenomenal. It doesn’t matter if you have donated $5 or $500, it’s just the fact that you gave what you could and opened your heart,” she said.

Sojourn to the Past has been streamlining all donations and fundraiser proceeds to the family. Friday morning, she attended two other fish-dinner fundraisers on the city’s South and East sides that also were seeking to raise money for the family.

“It’s amazing how people have stepped up. I think it shows the true Youngstown spirit,” Wells said.

If you would like to donate, visit www.mvsojourntothepast.com.