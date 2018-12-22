Sharon rape fugitive arrested in Warren

Staff report

WARREN

City police early Friday morning arrested a Sharon, Pa., man wanted on the allegation of raping a minor at gunpoint.

Jihaad A. Harrison, 19, of Sharon, faces felony counts of rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault and strangulation in Mercer County Common Pleas Court.

According to a criminal complaint, the young girl met with Harrison about 11:30 p.m. Monday. He reportedly took her to a home along Delaware Street and suggested he wanted to have sex with her.

When the girl declined and tried to leave, she said Harrison pointed a gun to her head and raped her.

After, he bound her hands behind her back with cord and beat her, then used the cord to strangle her, according to the complaint.

“During the time she was being beaten and strangled she thought she was going to die,” she told police, according to the complaint.

Warren police arrested Harrison just after 4:30 a.m. Friday on a parole-violation warrant. Harrison first gave police a fake name, then said “you got me” and admitted his real name.

Officers who retrieved some of Harrison’s clothing before taking him to jail found what appeared to be crack cocaine and 12 unidentified white pills, according to the report.

Harrison is set for an extradition hearing back to Pennsylvania.