METRO DIGEST || LIfe in prison for Larue Brown's murder

LIfe in prison

WARREN

A Liberty Township man will serve life in prison for the beating death of his neighbor.

Sean Clemens, 34, pleaded guilty Friday to charges of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, arson and tampering with evidence in the death of Jane Larue Brown, 84.

If Clemens had gone to trial and been convicted, he could have faced the death penalty, reported 21-WFMJ TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

According to the affidavit filed in April 2017, Clemens told Detective Sgt. Mike Yannuci he used a sledgehammer to break into the sliding-glass door of Larue Brown’s home on Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

Clemens then told the detective he grabbed a hand shovel from the garden and went into the home where he found Brown still sleeping. He said after beating Brown, he got a knife from the kitchen and cut her throat.

Meeting to close books

NEW SPRINGFIELD

Springfield Township will have a meeting to close the books on 2018 at noon today at the township building.

Marco’s Pizza robbed

YOUNGSTOWN

Four people robbed Marco’s Pizza on East Midlothian Boulevard after 10:30 p.m. Thursday, police said. Store employees told police the suspects were three black males and one black female, all wearing black clothing with masks. One male carried a firearm with a laser attached, the report states. The suspects got about $750 from the cash registers and fled toward South Heights Avenue. South Heights residents told police they saw four people get into a black car with tinted windows and drive off.

Free coffee at Sheetz

ALTOONA, PA.

Sheetz announced it will offer customers a free cup of coffee from midnight Christmas Day to midnight Wednesday, and from 4 p.m. New Year’s Eve until 4 p.m. New Year’s Day. An earlier news release had an incorrect cutoff time for Christmas. Guests can walk into any of Sheetz’s 584 stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina to take advantage of the offer.

Shot in ankle

YOUNGSTOWN

A male victim told police that he was shot in the left ankle at 6 a.m. Friday near Dunlap and California avenues. He said unidentified men pulled up next to him with guns pointed at him, and he gave them $100. As the assailants drove away one of them shot at him, he said. Soon after, his friend drove him to the hospital, he said.

Victim identified

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County coroner’s office has identified the 30-year-old man found dead early Friday morning on the city’s South Side. Police found Sherman Moore Jr.’s body inside the home at 845 Compton Lane just before 1 a.m., according to a release. No arrests have been made. It is the city’s 24th homicide this year and the 12th since Oct. 14. The city had 28 homicides in 2017.

Surplus food/clothing

Temple Emmanuel Seventh-day Adventist Church, 108 W. Indianola, Youngstown, food and clothing giveaway, 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday. Participants need to bring proper identification.

Food-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.