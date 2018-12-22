BUSINESS DIGEST || Ford truck recall

Jobless rate

COLUMBUS

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reported Friday that Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged from October to November, according to the Associated Press.

The state’s unemployment rate remained at 4.6 percent last month, down from 4.9 percent in November 2017.

The national rate was 3.7 percent, unchanged from October and down from 4.1 percent in November 2017.

Ribbon cutting

BOARDMAN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and Komaria Pendleton announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Pendleton Quick Tax Services will take place at 9 a.m. Jan. 3 at 4927 Market St.

Pendleton Tax Service has been in business for more than seven years and is certified in all states, according to a news release. Services include tax returns, audit assistance, tax resolution and others. Pendleton also has a mobile tax service.

Hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday and by appointment on Sundays.

US economy grew at 3.4 percent rate in third quarter

WASHINGTON

The U.S. economy expanded at a solid 3.4 percent annual rate in the third quarter, slightly slower than the previous estimate as consumer spending and exports were revised lower. The economy is expected to slow further in the current quarter.

The Commerce Department said Friday that growth in the gross domestic product, the economy’s total output of goods and services, was revised down from an earlier estimate of 3.5 percent. The still-strong performance followed a sizzling 4.2 percent advance in the second quarter and a moderate 2.2 percent increase in the first quarter.

Economists believe that economic growth is slowing in the fourth quarter to about 2.5 percent. For the full year, GDP growth is projected to top 3 percent – the best showing since 2005.

Fire risk forces recall of Ford F-Series pickup trucks

DETROIT

Ford is recalling more than 874,000 F-Series pickup trucks with engine block heaters in the U.S. and Canada because they can catch fire.

The recall covers certain F-150s from the 2015 through 2019 model years, as well as the 2017 through 2019 F-250, 350, 450 and 550.

The company says in documents posted Friday on the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website that water and contaminants can get into the heater cable and cause corrosion. That can cause electrical shorts and possible fires. Engine block heaters warm the engines so they can start and warm up faster in extreme cold temperatures.

The company says the risk of fire happens only when the block heater cable is plugged into an electrical outlet.

Dealers will inspect and seal the cable or replace the heaters if needed. The recall is expected to start in the U.S. on Jan. 7.

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDEND CLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc.,26.39‚àí0.94

Aqua America, .20 33.87‚àí0.66

Avalon Holdings,2.59‚àí0.23

Chemical Bank, .2835.86‚àí1.54

Comm. Health Sys, .212.890.030

Cortland Bancorp, .1121.000.00

Farmers Nat., .0712.090.010

First Energy, .36 37.19‚àí0.22

Fifth/Third, .1622.73‚àí0.31

FNB Corp., .129.64‚àí0.22

General Motors, .3832.98‚àí1.29

General Electric, .127.15‚àí0.29

Huntington Bank, .11 11.590.00

JP Morgan Chase, .5694.17‚àí2.28

Key Corp, .1114.30‚àí0.040

Macy’s, .38 28.20‚àí0.92

Parker Hannifin, .76145.58‚àí0.29

PNC, .75111.49‚àí2.06

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88164.88‚àí3.12

Stoneridge 22.83‚àí0.97

United Comm. Fin., .06 8.59‚àí0.050

Selected prices from Friday’s 4 p.m. close.