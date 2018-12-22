FIRE VICTIMS FUNERAL | Services conclude with hymm

10:41 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Services for the five children killed Dec. 9 in a fire at their Parkcliffe Avenue home have concluded at New Bethel Baptist Church.

10:33 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Pastor Sylvia J. Luciano, pastor of Temple Pentecostal Jesus The Bread Of Life Church, the family's church, officiated the Spanish part of the service.

Through an interpreter, Luciano said, "We see their bodies but their spirits are asleep, waiting to go to that place that the Lord has prepared for them."

10:14 A.M.

YOUNGSTOWN — After viewing was completed, Amy Negron Acevedo collapsed into the arms of a family member.

She was comforted by family and clergy as the church's pastor, Rev. Kenneth Simon, recited comforting passages from scripture.

9:46 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Family members have just filed into the church and have paused at the casket of the oldest child as the mother, Amy Negron Acevedo, weeps.

9:08 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — City firefighters have shown up today at funeral services for the five children killed Dec. 9 in a fire at their Parkcliffe Avenue home.

They are among mourners filing into New Bethel Baptist Church for calling hours for the victims. Services begin at 10 a.m.

The lobby of the church is decorated with some of the stuffed animals that were left at the home as part of a memorial in honor of the victims.

The caskets for the three oldest children — ages 9, 3 and 2 — are open. They have stuffed animals inside and they are all dressed in white. There is a framed picture inside the casket of the oldest child.

The casket for the 1-year-old twins is closed.

More than a week of fundraising efforts has netted over $30,000 to help with funeral expenses.