Arrests made in Campbell car break-ins

By Graig Graziosi

ggraziosi@vindy.com

CAMPBELL

City police made two arrests in what may be a connection with a series of car break-ins in recent weeks.

Police officers Friday arrested Lamar Antwan Hough, 31, , and David Eric Cobb Jr., 28, who both listed Sherwood Avenue addresses in Youngstown.

Police Lt. Kevin Sferra said a warrant for the arrest of Hough and Cobb, Jr. was issued Wednesday after the pair were spotted on video attempting to use a stolen credit card.

According to a police report, an officer identified the men in a car just before 2 a.m. Friday morning and approached them.

The officer reported the car smelled of marijuana, so he handcuffed Hough and searched him. The officer’s report said he found Hough in possession of four bags of suspected marijuana.

Cobb, who had an active arrest warrant, was also placed in custody.

Ari-Anna Emontee Scott Jamron, 21, was arrested a short time later after attempting to gain access to the vehicle where Hough was seated despite officers telling her to return to her home. She was later issued a summons for obstructing official business and was released.

Inside the vehicle, officers reported finding a stolen handgun, five stolen state ID cards and variety of stolen goods, including mobile phones, wallets, guitar and bass amplifiers, stereos and a laptop.

Hough and Cobb were booked into the Mahoning County Jail and were arraigned in municipal court.

Police are still working to determine if the property recovered during the arrest match items reported stolen during recent car break-ins.