YPD begins giving out donated gift cards for the holidays

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

This season when city police show up at your door, it’s not always a bad thing.

Members of the Community Police Unit on Thursday began giving out Walmart gift cards given to the department by an anonymous donor who has supplied the cards for the fourth year in a row.

Officer Joe Moran decided to give a card to Alanda Lewis, who waves at him every day along with her 7-year-old daughter as they wait for a school bus as Moran passes by.

Lewis also got a turkey for the holidays.

“This card will be a big help,” Lewis said. “Every little bit helps.”

Moran also dropped off a card to Mohammed Hassen and his family.

“I appreciate every little thing I can get,” Hassen said. “I didn’t expect it, but I really appreciate it.”

The CPU is giving the cards to families throughout the city who need some extra help for the holidays. Police Chief Robin Lees said the donor likes the gift cards because families can use them for gifts or food if they need it.

The donor, Lees said, has provided about $10,000 worth of cards over the four years and started because he wanted to give back to the community while also improving police relations with residents. “He wanted us to do something positive,” Lees said.