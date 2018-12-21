Youngstown police probe shooting death on South Side

YOUNGSTOWN

Police are investigating a shooting death on the city's South Side that reportedly occurred early this morning.

Youngstown police said they found the body of a 30-year-old man in the home at 845 Compton Lane just before 1 a.m.

The home is between Homestead Park and the Potential Development Elementary School.

Youngstown Police Chief Robin Lees is currently meeting with homicide detectives, police said.

It is the city's 24th homicide this year.